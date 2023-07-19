West Palm Beach marina proposal sparks pushback, petition

An online petition is now circulating around the public response to a proposed marina along the West Palm Beach waterfront.

In an area that can experience change fast, the proposal in downtown West Palm Beach has certainly sparked a reaction.

The planned development would include an 84-slip marina stretching from roughly Clematis to Fern streets. It raised red flags with some residents who claimed they didn't have an opportunity to offer opinions.

Rick Rose with the West Palm Beach Downtown Neighborhood Association is among those concerned.

"This whole marina project came forward as a surprise to everybody," Rose said.

He claims there was no opportunity for the public to know about it or have a say in the matter.

"The downtown waterfront is the oldest city park in West Palm Beach," Rose said. "Every mayor and every commission since 1894 has protected that waterfront from development."

They're now pushing an online petition, saying it "would significantly impact the ambience, character and functionality of our Downtown Waterfront Park."

Others are expressing concern about how the marina might change the area.

"If they build this into whatever, you're going to block the view," Captain Willie, who had a boat docked downtown Wednesday, said. "This is for the public for the people."

West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James insisted at a city commission meeting earlier this month that the project could enhance downtown, and there will be chances for the public to offer opinions.

"We will be publicizing these meetings and there will be more than one around the city, so the public can hear about what is being proposed and ask questions and weigh in," James said on July 10.

For now, nothing is happening or changing along the waterfront. The petition drive has a stated goal of getting 5,000 signatures.

