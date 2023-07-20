3 Palm Beach County men charged with robbing victims selling Apple products

A federal grand jury in Fort Lauderdale has charged four men in their early 20s, including three from Palm Beach County, with targeting and robbing people selling electronic items on a popular online marketplace.

The indictment, which was unsealed Wednesday, charges Palm Beach residents Jordan Denzel Lewis, 23; Tyrell Brion Bouie, 21; Anthony Christopher Diggs Jr., 20; and Broward resident Johntaevious Henry Johnson, 23, with conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, conspiracy to use and carry a firearm during a crime of violence, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Lewis, a prior convicted felon, also was charged with illegal possession of a firearm.

The defendants targeted victims on a national online marketplace that allows users to list items for sale on its website and mobile application, according to prosecutors. Once users post items for sale, other users across the United States can view, bid on and purchase items.

From about June to October 2022, the four men committed the crime, including using firearms in some of the robberies, according to the indictment.

Johnson and Diggs made their initial appearances in federal magistrate court in Fort Lauderdale. Initial appearances for Lewis and Bouie will be set later.

FBI Miami investigated the case, with assistance from the Plantation Police Department..

