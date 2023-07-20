FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: July 20, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Expect passing showers and storms throughout the early afternoon hours on Thursday with afternoon high temperatures in the low 90s.

The southeast flow is bringing moisture from the Atlantic Ocean and will quickly push these showers and storms across our are and eventually west of Lake Okeechobee by the middle of the day.

A heat advisory for Palm Beach County is now extended until Sunday evening as feels-like temperatures can range between 105 and 110 degrees, especially this weekend.

Thursday evening will be rain-free, but super humid and warm. Overnight low temperatures will barely dip into the upper 70s.

Friday will call for the return of even hotter temperatures, which will spill over into the weekend. Afternoon highs will top the mid 90s this weekend as Saharan dust takes over and cuts our storm chances to isolated coverage and late-day storms.

The hazy and milky skies will be noticeable, not just this weekend, but early next week as well.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Don is looping around in the north-central Atlantic waters. Meanwhile, a new disturbance south of the Cabo Verde Islands has a low chance to develop in the next week as it tracks westward across the Atlantic.

