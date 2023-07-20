Health alert lifted following sewage spill in Boynton Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County on Thursday lifted a health advisory for the Boynton Beach Intracoastal Waterway after a spill earlier this month sent millions of gallons of sewage into the waterway.

Officials said recent testing concluded that the water now meets surface water quality standards for fecal-indicator bacteria.

The public may resume water-related activities.

The Department of Health said the testing took place in coordination with the city of Boynton Beach and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

The original public health alert was issued on July 7 for the Boynton Beach Intracoastal Waterway after the spill.

