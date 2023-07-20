Palm Beach County deputy rescues sea turtles walking toward road

A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy this week came to the rescue of some sea turtle hatchlings headed in the wrong direction.

The deputy found the baby turtles Wednesday morning going in the wrong direction on South Palm Beach.

The sheriff's office said the hatchlings were headed toward the road in the 3500 block of South Ocean Boulevard.

Video released by the agency showed the deputy releasing four turtles along the beach, allowing them to head to sea.

The agency reminds the public that they should never interfere with any kind of marine life.

The deputy was given special permission from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission to handle the hatchlings.

Wildlife officials are now trying to determine why the turtles were drawn away from the beach area.

If you come across an animal in distress, contact the FWC'sWildlife Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-3922.

