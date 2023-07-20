Publix in Palm Beach Gardens to be demolished, rebuilt

Another Publix store in Palm Beach County will be torn down and rebuilt.

According to the city of Palm Beach Gardens, the Publix at Promenade Plaza, located on Alternate A1A between Burns Road and Northlake Boulevard, is getting updated.

It's unclear when the store will be closed, but city officials indicated they expect demolition to begin early next year.

Publix recently closed its store at Wellington Trace and Greenview Shores Boulevard in Wellington for a similar project.

The Florida-based grocery store chain also reopened a location in Royal Palm Beach this month after it was demolished last year.

