Delray Beach boy, 5, receives customized golf cart from Make-A-Wish Foundation

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT
A 5-year-old Delray Beach boy's wish for a customized golf cart came true on Friday.

Charlie Maloney has been undergoing leukemia treatments for more than a year-and-a-half, including aggressive rounds of chemotherapy.

To help pass the days when he didn't have the strength to do much else, Maloney played Super Mario video games and got hooked on the characters.

On Friday Make-A-Wish Southern Florida surprised Maloney with a customized golf cart that brought the Nintendo characters to life.

The boy’s new ride has gold wheels, LED lighting, enhanced suspension, and room for four passengers.

