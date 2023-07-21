Dog orphaned after owner killed in car accident now at adoption ranch

A dog orphaned after her owner died in a car accident is now at Furry Friends Adoption and Ranch in Palm Beach County.

Gemini arrived a few days ago and according to the organization's executive director, she is doing wonderfully.

"She is decompressing and learning to trust," Jason Glock said.

Glock said she was fearful at first after being in a large kennel with hundreds of dogs but she is slowly getting acclimated.

"We are doing everything we can do to build her trust," he said.

Gemini will have her first social session and then be placed in playgroups. After that, she will be assessed by the ranch's behavior and training team and then be available for adoption.

Gemini was orphaned when she was in a car accident with her owner on July 7. Gemini's owner, Sam Sonmez was killed. Sonmez took Gemini to work with him everyday. His co-workers said he had no family or friends that could take Gemini in. The dog spent about 10 days at Palm Beach County's Animal Care and Control facility before being transferred to the ranch.

There has been a lot of interest in Gemini, Glock said, and they are hopeful she will go to a good, loving home with someone who can spend a lot of time with her, but are still looking for applications.

If you are interested in adopting Gemini, go to theFurry Friends Adoption and Ranch website and fill out an application.

