FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: July 21, 2023

Dangerous heat will continue through this weekend as Saharan dust takes over, along with a return of southwest flow.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Dangerous heat will continue through this weekend as Saharan dust takes over, along with a return of southwest flow. This will allow for afternoon high temperatures to soar to the mid and upper 90s during the next few days.

Friday afternoon will be sweltering with highs in the mid 90s and a heat index of 110 degrees. But it could be even hotter when it comes to the heat index in a few cities.

Expect pop-up storms later in the afternoon and into the late evening. That’s the only chance for any relief. A few lingering storms are possible on the Treasure Coast Friday night.

A heat advisory for Palm Beach County remains in effect until Sunday evening, but there are parts of South Florida under an excessive heat warning, such as Collier and Miami-Dade counties.

It is critical to stay hydrated and limit your time outdoors during midday when it is the hottest time.

Expect hazy and milky skies Friday and this weekend because of dust, which can also aggravate people with respiratory issues.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Don is looping around in the north-central Atlantic waters and will dissipate to a remnant low by early next week. But a new disturbance moving quickly westward across the south-central Atlantic will have a chance to develop in the next week or so.

