How ready is Fort Pierce courthouse for Trump's trial?

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The trial of Donald Trump over classified documents is now set to begin in May 2024 at the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce.

The white-colored, multi-level building is about 12 years old and located in the heart of Fort Pierce on U.S. Highway 1.

"It looks like it's been designed like a military barracks the way it's been set up," local attorney Michael Ohle said. "Compared to Palm Beach and [Fort] Lauderdale, it's immense. It's much larger than their courtrooms."

Attorney Michael Ohle offers his thoughts on the selection of Fort Pierce as the setting for...
Attorney Michael Ohle offers his thoughts on the selection of Fort Pierce as the setting for Donald Trump's classified documents case.

The courthouse is smaller than the sprawling federal complex in Miami where Trump faced arraignment in June.

"I just think it's too small for a case of this magnitude," attorney Mark Schnapp, who formally worked in the U.S. Attorney's Office in South Florida, said. "It's a brand-new courthouse, but it wasn't designed for this kind of case. It certainly wasn't anticipated something like this when it was being designed."

Attorney Mark Schnapp explains why he thinks Donald Trump's classified documents trial should...
Attorney Mark Schnapp explains why he thinks Donald Trump's classified documents trial should be held at a larger venue.

The courthouse is home to Judge Aileen Cannon, who is presiding over the case and announced the May 20 trial date on Friday.

"She set a May date, and I think that it's appropriate considering the New York trial and set a date that was reasonable to give them time to prepare," Schnapp said.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

3-year-old driving golf cart hit, kills 7-year-old in Florida
Sheriff: Seized fentanyl could have killed everyone in 3 counties
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Win 10 tickets to see Dave Matthews band in West Palm Beach Friday, July 28!
Win 10 Tickets to see Dave Matthews Band in concert!
FILE - Fans watch the second half of an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the...
NFL owners unanimously approve the $6.05B sale of the Commanders from Snyder to Harris group

Latest News

Fans remember singer Tony Bennett and the impact he left on Palm Beach County
Delray Beach boy, 5, receives customized golf cart from Make-A-Wish Foundation
South Florida educator calls new African American history standards 'ridiculous'
DeSantis: Jan. 6 wasn't an insurrection but 'protest' that 'ended up devolving'