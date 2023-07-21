How ready is Fort Pierce courthouse for Trump's trial?

The trial of Donald Trump over classified documents is now set to begin in May 2024 at the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce.

The white-colored, multi-level building is about 12 years old and located in the heart of Fort Pierce on U.S. Highway 1.

"It looks like it's been designed like a military barracks the way it's been set up," local attorney Michael Ohle said. "Compared to Palm Beach and [Fort] Lauderdale, it's immense. It's much larger than their courtrooms."

Attorney Michael Ohle offers his thoughts on the selection of Fort Pierce as the setting for Donald Trump's classified documents case.

The courthouse is smaller than the sprawling federal complex in Miami where Trump faced arraignment in June.

"I just think it's too small for a case of this magnitude," attorney Mark Schnapp, who formally worked in the U.S. Attorney's Office in South Florida, said. "It's a brand-new courthouse, but it wasn't designed for this kind of case. It certainly wasn't anticipated something like this when it was being designed."

Attorney Mark Schnapp explains why he thinks Donald Trump's classified documents trial should be held at a larger venue.

The courthouse is home to Judge Aileen Cannon, who is presiding over the case and announced the May 20 trial date on Friday.

"She set a May date, and I think that it's appropriate considering the New York trial and set a date that was reasonable to give them time to prepare," Schnapp said.

