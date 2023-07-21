Ice plunging is new 'hot' trend

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is a social media trend on TikTok that has 1.1 billion views. The hashtag #coldplunge is taking the platform over by storm.

According to NBC's TODAY, there are several benefits to taking an ice bath:

  • Reduces inflammation and swelling
  • Relieves sore muscles
  • Aids exercise recovery
  • Lowers core body temperature
  • Supports immunity
  • Improves mental health

Slash Fitness in Delray Beach has a Fire & Ice class. The session is a 45-minute outdoor function-style workout out in the hot South Florida sun, followed by an outdoor shower, and then up to a three-minute ice bath.
Austin Brock is the co-founder of Slash Fitness and coaches his clients through the process.

A 300-gallon tank is filled with 100 pounds of ice water, Epson salt, and essential oils.

