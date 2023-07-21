Lionel Messi could be looking for homes in Delray Beach, Boca Raton

Soccer star Lionel Messi officially inked a deal with Inter Miami on Saturday, but he's still looking for a place to call home.

Now, the soccer superstar might be eyeing homes in Boca Raton and Delray Beach.

Messi was welcomed to the team Sundaywith a celebration as big as his name.

"Messi is 'importante' right here in the MLS, right now in Inter Miami," local soccer player Ignacio Escalante said. "Everybody loves Messi."

Ignacio Escalante is among the thousands of soccer fans excited about Lionel Messi's debut for Inter Miami.

The Argentine star is bringing worldwide attention to South Florida and now his next goal may be a home in Palm Beach County.

WPTV Reporter Joel Lopez contacted luxury real estate agent Senada Adzem, who is believed to be working with Messi on finding homes in Palm Beach County.

All she could tell WPTV was that "for privacy reasons, she can't comment."

"Why do you think Messi might be looking for a home in Palm Beach County?" asked Lopez to Andrew Archer, who works at Authentic Soccer, a sports goods store in West Palm Beach.

Andrew Archer speaks about how hot Lionel Messi's shirts are flying off store shelves.

"I feel just because of the location," Archer said. "It's about 45 minutes to an hour from Miami, so it's not too far, and it's a really hometown feel, so it makes him probably feel like he's back home in Argentina, but a little more quiet."

Staff at Authentic Soccer said their store is one of the biggest soccer stores in Palm Beach County.

"We love you Messi," Archer said. "We're happy to have you here, and we'd love to have you here in the store."

Lionel Messi stands with owners Jorge Mas, left, Jose Mas and David Beckham after he was introduced during a celebration by the team at DRV PNK Stadium, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. It comes one day after Messi, Major League Soccer and Inter Miami finalized his signing through the 2025 season.

But Messi's hype has left some Inter Miami jerseys on a three-month backorder.

"They don't tend to stay on the shelves long," Archer said. "We usually have them sold before they're in the store, for the most part."

Now all eyes are on Inter Miami as their first game with Messi is Friday against Cruz Azul in Fort Lauderdale.

