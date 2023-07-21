Man, 23, arrested in shooting that killed another man in Pahokee

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Palm Beach County deputies have arrested a 23-year-old man in the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old man in Pahokee.

The incident happened Thursday at around 8:30 p.m. at an apartment at 170 West 3rd St.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the shooting stems from an argument over money. A witness who was inside the apartment told deputies that Antrone McCants, 23, forced his way inside, went to a back bedroom and shot Antoine Smith multiple times.

The witness grabbed a candle holder struck McCants in the head and in return, McCants pointed the gun at the witness, pulled the trigger twice but the gun did not fire.

PBSO, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office's vehicle generic
He left the apartment, while the witness called 911.

Deputies arrived to find Smith, 33, suffering from a gunshot wound to his back. He was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center via Trauma Hawk, where he died from his injuries.

McCants was located a short time later and was taken into custody by the road patrol deputies.

Following a brief investigation, deputies arrested McCants and took him to Palm Beach County Jail.

He faces a charge of armed burglary, first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

