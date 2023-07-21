Shooting in Pahokee sends man to hospital

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A shooting Thursday night in Pahokee sent a man to the hospital, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a shooting at 170 W Third St. at 8:26 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound to his rear torso.

The agency said the man was still conscious and taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time. No arrests have been made.

