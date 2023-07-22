5 teens from Broward County arrested after rash of car burglaries in Hobe Sound

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Five boy teens from Broward County have been arrested in connection with a rash of burglaries and a stolen vehicle in Hobe Sound through the help of Martin County Sheriff’s Office road patrol, K-9 and aviation Units, and Florida Highway Patrol.

Residents notified Martin County Sheriff's Office dispatch of a suspicious vehicle, the sheriff's office posted Friday on Facebook.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle fled, the sheriff's office said. The vehicle was forced to stop and the teens fled on foot.

A search of the stolen vehicle revealed a Glock 17, which was confirmed by one of the teens as stolen from a vehicle. Also found was a black ski mask and three window punches.

All five were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in Fort Pierce.

Arrested were a 14-year-old from West Park; 15-year-olds from Lauderdale Lakes, Sunrise and Fort Lauderdale; and a 16-year-old from Sunrise.

"While we extend our gratitude to all involved with this capture for their swift action, we also want to remind everyone to remain vigilant in safeguarding your properties," the agency posted. "Simple steps like locking car doors, removing valuable items from vehicles, and installing security systems can go a long way in deterring potential criminals. Together, we can make a significant impact in keeping our community secure."

