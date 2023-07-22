Bicyclist dies nearly 2 months after hit-run in Greenacres

A 61-year-old bicyclist from Greenacres injured in a hit-and-crash with an SUV on May 28 succumbed to his injuries this week, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

Rodney Carlton Manning died Thursday, PBSO said.

Rescue personnel responded at 5:04 p.m. at 10th Avenue North, west of 57th Avenue in Greenacres.

A 2020 Nissan Pathfinder driven by a 35-year-old Greenacres woman was eastbound on 10th Avenue North passing the intersection of South 57th Avenue within the outer lane.

The bicyclist was improperly in the roadway facing north approximately 420 feet east of the intersection and not near a marked crosswalk, PBSO said.

The driver did not observe the bicyclist in front of her until the impact.

The driver's front hit the bicyclist's rear tire and seat area, causing him to be thrown onto the hood and windshield of the vehicle, before coming to a rest of the ground.

The driver fled the scene without rendering aid or notifying law enforcement of a collision, PBSO said.

The vehicle was located through investigative leads parked in front of a home.

The driver admitted to the facts of the collision, PBSO said.

