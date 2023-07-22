Black leaders discuss changes coming to classrooms, say people need to 'wake up'

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Three Black elected officials in Palm Beach County on Saturday morning discussed the dangers of changes coming to classrooms. The new standards in the state of Florida aim to teach that some Black people benefited from being enslaved.

State Sen. Bobby Powell, State Rep. Jervonte Edmonds and Council Member Dr. Teresa Jones held a town hall in Haverhill.

African American history textbooks in the media center of a Florida public school during the...
African American history textbooks in the media center of a Florida public school during the 2022-23 academic year.PNG

They talked about Black communities being under attack with the new set of laws that came into effect this year.

They focused on housing inequality, women’s health care, teacher salaries and other topics that hit close to home to many African-Americans.

They focused on the new standards with controversial language that "slaves develop skills which in some instances could be applied for their personal benefit."

“Black history is not a Martin Luther King here, Rosa Parks there and completely negating the negative impacts and the things that this country has done to black people,” Powell, representing District 30, said. “Yes, there are going to be stories of triumph, but we need to tell the whole story. To tell a half-truth would be to tell a whole lie.”

These officials see it as a step backwards. They say going out and voting will be one of the most immediate and effective ways to see change in Florida.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Alex Lattergrass started a lawn company and is mowing yards for a good cause.
12-year-old mows lawns free of charge for first responders as part of the ‘50 Yard Challenge’
3-year-old driving golf cart hit, kills 7-year-old in Florida
Homeowners blame builder for allegedly failing to pay contractors
FILE - Fans watch the second half of an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the...
NFL owners unanimously approve the $6.05B sale of the Commanders from Snyder to Harris group
Win 10 tickets to see Dave Matthews band in West Palm Beach Friday, July 28!
Win 10 Tickets to see Dave Matthews Band in concert!

Latest News

Bicyclist dies nearly 2 months after hit-run in Greenacres
Teen seriously injured falling off golf cart in Loxahatchee
5 teens from Broward County arrested after rash of car burglaries in Hobe Sound
FILE - In this July 1, 2016, file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets rest on a counter at a...
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $820 million after no winner Friday