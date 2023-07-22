Police investigate after 3 suitcases found with human remains

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Police in Delray Beach on Saturday are continuing to investigate after three suitcases with human remains, apparently a woman, were found floating in the water Friday.

The George Bush Boulevard idge is blocked off over the Intracoastal Waterway

Crime Scene investigators are gathering evidence and the medical examiner are on the scene. Also on hand are Florida Fish and Wildlife and the U.S. Coast Guard personnel.

At 4:03 p.m., police said they received a 911 call of a suspicious item in the water along the Intracoastal near the 1000 block of Palm Trail in Delray Beach.

When officers arrived, they said they found a suitcase with human remains inside.

A short time later, two other suitcases were found also containing human remains at nearby locations along the Intracoastal at Southeast Seventh Avenue and Casuarina Road.

The George Bush Boulevard bridge at the Intracoastal Waterway is closed after human remains...
The George Bush Boulevard bridge at the Intracoastal Waterway is closed after human remains were found inside suitcases, July 22, 2023, in Delray Beach, Fla.

Police said the remains appear to belong to an unidentified woman. The victim's remains were taken to the medical examiner's office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mike Liberta at 561-243-7874.

