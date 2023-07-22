Man known for impersonating popular ‘Star Wars’ character arrested for child porn

A man who spent years performing in front of kids as a spoof "Star Wars" character is arraigned on child pornography charges. (Source: WLWT)
CINCINNATI (WLWT) - A man who spent years performing for kids as a spoof “Star Wars” character has been arrested on child pornography charges.

John Stevens was well known for dressing up as a character from the movie in the Cincinnati area while helping kids.

But investigators said there was a dark side to Stevens’ personality.

Stevens is facing eight counts of possessing child pornography. Detectives said there are photos and videos that are extremely graphic.

Stevens reportedly spent years performing for kids as a character that became known as “Fluke Skywalker” because he resembles actor Mark Hamill.

And that put Stevens in close proximity to children.

“It’s very upsetting, very disturbing,” said Cincinnati Police Detective Mary Braun.

According to Braun, she doesn’t believe he was producing content, but he was keeping the material.

“We have no reason to believe that he was producing anything. We don’t believe there are any local victims,” she said. “We really believe that he was keeping this material for himself.”

Stevens was arrested after a tip from a watchdog operation was received regarding him uploading child porn.

Investigators traced the IP address and found Stevens.

