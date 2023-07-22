Mega Millions jackpot grows to $820 million after no winner Friday

FILE - In this July 1, 2016, file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets rest on a counter at a...
FILE - In this July 1, 2016, file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets rest on a counter at a Pilot travel center near Burlington, N.C. The Mega Millions jackpot received a boost to over $500 million for the Friday, July 8, drawing after no one picked the right numbers Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mega Millions has upped the ante by another $100 million.

The lack of a jackpot winner in the lottery game's latest drawing on Friday night sent the top prize soaring to an estimated $820 million.

The numbers drawn late Friday were: 29, 40, 47, 50, 57 and gold Mega Ball 25. No tickets were sold hitting all those numbers for the estimated grand prize of $720 million.

The estimated $820 million in the next drawing on Tuesday night would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt to take a cash payout, which for Tuesdays drawing is an estimated $422 million.

The potential jackpot is the fifth largest in the history of the game, Mega Millions said in a statement early Saturday.

Despite the game’s long odds of 1 in 302.6 million, players continue to purchase tickets as the size of the grand prize grows.

The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.

Friday's drawing resulted in eight tickets matching five white balls for a $1 million prize. Two each were sold in Florida, New Jersey and North Carolina, with one in California and another in Michigan, Mega Millions said.

The Powerball jackpot also was approaching near-record levels before a tiny neighborhood store in downtown Los Angeles sold the winning ticket for Wednesday's drawing, worth an estimated $1.08 billion.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Alex Lattergrass started a lawn company and is mowing yards for a good cause.
12-year-old mows lawns free of charge for first responders as part of the ‘50 Yard Challenge’
3-year-old driving golf cart hit, kills 7-year-old in Florida
FILE - Fans watch the second half of an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the...
NFL owners unanimously approve the $6.05B sale of the Commanders from Snyder to Harris group
Publix in Palm Beach Gardens to be demolished, rebuilt
Homeowners blame builder for allegedly failing to pay contractors

Latest News

Police investigate after 3 suitcases found with human remains
3 suitcases with human remains found in Intracoastal Waterway
Big crowds expected in Palm Beach County for 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'
Palm Beach Gardens man pleads guilty to lying to federal investigators