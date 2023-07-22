Police investigate after 3 suitcases found with woman's remains

Police in Delray Beach on Saturday are continuing to investigate after three suitcases with a woman's remains were found floating in the water Friday.

Late Saturday, spokesman Ted White said the remains were a woman who is white or Hispanic, middle aged with brown hair and approximately 5-foot-4.

She may have had tattooed eyebrows and was wearing a floral tank top with a black undershirt and black mid-thigh shorts, White said.

Remains of woman with floral outfit were found.

At 4:03 p.m., police said they received a 911 call of a suspicious item in the water along the Intracoastal near the 1000 block of Palm Trail in Delray Beach. The police department issued a news release at 11 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they said they found a suitcase with human remains inside.

A short time later, two other suitcases were found also containing human remains at nearby locations along the Intracoastal at Southeast Seventh Avenue and Casuarina Road.

The George Bush Boulevard Bridge was blocked off over the Intracoastal Waterway

Crime Scene investigators were gathering evidence and the medical examiner were on the scene. Also on hand were Florida Fish and Wildlife and the U.S. Coast Guard personnel.

The George Bush Boulevard bridge at the Intracoastal Waterway is closed after human remains were found inside suitcases, July 22, 2023, in Delray Beach, Fla.

Police said the remains appear to belong to an unidentified woman. The victim's remains were taken to the medical examiner's office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mike Liberta at 561-243-7874.

