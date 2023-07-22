Teen seriously injured falling off golf cart in Loxahatchee

A 14-year-old from West Lake was seriously injured when he fell off a golf cart while standing up in Loxahatchee, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

At 5:21 p.m. Friday, rescue personnel responded to Grapeview Boulevard and Tangerine Boulevard involving a golf cart with four occupants, all teens. The intersection is west of the Acreage Pines Natural Area.

The cart, driven by a 14-year-old boy from Loxahatchee, was traveling north on Grapeview Boulevard and made a left turn onto Tangerine. A passenger in the rear seat stood on the flatbed part of the golf cart directly behind the front passenger.

During the turn, the teen fell from the golf cart, coming to rest in the southbound lane within the intersection.

He suffered an injury to the back of his head and lost consciousness, and was taken to the hospital.

The driver and two occupants, 15 and 16, from Loxahatchee, were not injured. The other two passengers' sex was not listed in the PBSO report.

Under a new law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in May, golf cart drivers under 18 must be at least 15 with a learner's permit or 16 with a driver's license. Anyone who is 18 or older must have a valid government-issued ID. Previously, Florida law allowed a 14-year-old to drive a golf cart.

The law took effect on July 1.

