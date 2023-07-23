Don forecast to become post-tropical cyclone Monday

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tropical Storm Don on Sunday continued to weaken after barely becoming the first hurricane of the season Saturday and is forecast to become a post-tropical storm Monday.

In its 11 p.m EDT Sunday advisory, the National Hurricane Center said Don's maximum sustained gusts were 50 mph, which is 10 mph less than six hours earlier. On Saturday, Don reached 75 mph with a storm becoming a hurricane at 74 mph.

Don was moving north-northeast at 20 mph, about 395 miles east of Cape Race, Newfoundland.

The previous named storms were tropical: Arlene, Bret, Cindy.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Don became a post-tropical storm on July 14, dropped to a subtropical depression two days later on July 16, a tropical depression Monday and a tropical storm Tuesday.

The storm is tied for the sixth longest-lasting system on record for the month. 
Continued weakening is forecast, and Don is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone Monday and dissipate Tuesday due to cool waters and dry air, NHC said.

NHC said a turn to the east-northeast and then the east is expected Monday.

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

A tropical disturbance roughly midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles has a 30% chance of cyclone formation in 48 hours and 30% through seven days.

"Some slow development of this system is possible during the next couple of days while it moves westward across the tropical Atlantic and eastern Caribbean Sea," senior hurricane specialist John Cangialosi said in an 8 p.m. EDT update. "Environmental conditions are expected to become less conducive for development by the middle of the week."

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Alex Lattergrass started a lawn company and is mowing yards for a good cause.
12-year-old mows lawns free of charge for first responders as part of the ‘50 Yard Challenge’
A woman celebrated her 90th birthday by skydiving in Arizona.
‘I was flying’: Woman celebrates her 90th birthday by skydiving
Stuart business searched by IRS agents
3-year-old driving golf cart hit, kills 7-year-old in Florida
FILE - In this July 1, 2016, file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets rest on a counter at a...
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $820 million after no winner Friday

Latest News

Palm Beach International ranked again among Ten Best Domestic Airports
Back-to-school sales tax holiday begins Monday
'Barbie' takes the box office crown and 'Oppenheimer' soars in historic weekend
Protesters unfold and raise a rainbow flag behind Republican presidential candidate Florida...
DeSantis seeks holdings review of Bud Light owner over transgender influencer
Bell tolls for Wisconsin man who wins Hemingway look-alike contest