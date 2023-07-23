Don forecast to become post-tropical cyclone Monday

Tropical Storm Don on Sunday continued to weaken after barely becoming the first hurricane of the season Saturday and is forecast to become a post-tropical storm Monday.

In its 11 p.m EDT Sunday advisory, the National Hurricane Center said Don's maximum sustained gusts were 50 mph, which is 10 mph less than six hours earlier. On Saturday, Don reached 75 mph with a storm becoming a hurricane at 74 mph.

Don was moving north-northeast at 20 mph, about 395 miles east of Cape Race, Newfoundland.

The previous named storms were tropical: Arlene, Bret, Cindy.

Don became a post-tropical storm on July 14, dropped to a subtropical depression two days later on July 16, a tropical depression Monday and a tropical storm Tuesday.

The storm is tied for the sixth longest-lasting system on record for the month.

Continued weakening is forecast, and Don is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone Monday and dissipate Tuesday due to cool waters and dry air, NHC said.

NHC said a turn to the east-northeast and then the east is expected Monday.

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

A tropical disturbance roughly midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles has a 30% chance of cyclone formation in 48 hours and 30% through seven days.

"Some slow development of this system is possible during the next couple of days while it moves westward across the tropical Atlantic and eastern Caribbean Sea," senior hurricane specialist John Cangialosi said in an 8 p.m. EDT update. "Environmental conditions are expected to become less conducive for development by the middle of the week."

