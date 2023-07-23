Don weakens to tropical storm as it moves in colder weather

Don on Sunday weakened into a tropical storm after barely becoming the first hurricane of the season in the Atlantic Ocean as it moves over cool water with increasing wind shear.

In advisories at 5 a.m. and 11 a.m. EDT Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said Don's maximum sustained gusts were 65 mph. On Saturday Don reached 85 mph with a storm becoming a hurricane at 74 mph.

Don was moving north-northeast at 16 mph, about 350 miles southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland.

The previous named storms were tropical: Arlene, Bret, Cindy.

Don became a post-tropical storm on July 14, dropped to a subtropical depression two days later on July 16, a tropical depression Monday and a tropical storm on Tuesday.

The NHC noted the storm is moving up the list of longest-lasting tropical cyclones on record for July, including subtropical stages. Don is tied for 10th, and the cyclone could make the top five longest-lasting for July if it lasts through early Monday.

NHC said Don is likely to lose tropical characteristics Sunday night or Monday.

NHC said Don should turn northeastward on Sunday and east-northeastward on Monday.

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

A tropical disturbance roughly midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles has a 30% chance of cyclone formation in 48 hours and 40% through seven days.

"Although environmental conditions are only forecast to be marginally conducive for some gradual development, this system could still become a tropical depression during the next few days while it moves westward across the tropical Atlantic and eastern Caribbean Sea," senior hurricane specialist Richard Pasch said in an 8 a.m. EDT update. "Unfavorable upper-level winds are forecast when the system moves into the central Caribbean around midweek, decreasing the chances of formation."

