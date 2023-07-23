Palm Beach International ranked again among Ten Best Domestic Airports

Palm Beach International Airport is ranked among the Ten Best Domestic Airports by readers of Travel + Leisure for the seventh consecutive year.

PBI was No. 8 on the publication's list, which asked readers to consider access, check-in/security, restaurants, shopping and design. For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

“We are very honored by this recognition because we take so much pride in providing passengers at PBI with a world class experience,” Palm Beach County Director of Airports Laura Beebe said. “PBI has the most affordable parking of any South Florida major airport, among the shortest TSA screening times of any domestic airport and nearly every budget-friendly airline operates here.

"It’s the closest and most convenient airport for everyone in the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast."

PBIA has experienced a record number of passengers traveling through the airport in a 12-month period: 7.22 million. In May, the number of passengers increased more than 16% from May 2022.

Concourse B is underdoing an expansion, including two additional passenger jet bridges, a new 3,000 square foot restaurant space, new terrazzo flooring and new carpeting, an elevated ceiling with glass that reduces heat and glare, an integrated nursing suite, a sensory room for travelers with autism and other sensitivities, expanded restrooms.

Here is the full top-10 list:

1. Manchester-Boston Regional Airport: Manchester, New Hampshire. Reader Score: 85.31

2. Indianapolis International Airport: Indianapolis, Indiana. Reader Score: 81.10

3.Tampa International Airport: Tampa. Reader Score: 80.08

4. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport: Minneapolis, Minnesota. Reader Score: 79.93

5. Portland International Airport: Portland, Oregon. Reader Score: 79.44

6. T.F. Green Airport: Warwick, Rhode Island. Reader Score: 78.80

7. Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport: Savannah, Georgia. Reader Score: 78.47

8. Palm Beach International Airport: West Palm Beach. Reader Score: 76.15

9. Salt Lake City International Airport: Salt Lake City, Utah. Reader Score: 76.14

10. Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport: Jackson, Mississippi. Reader Score: 75.88

