Persons of interest sought in altercation at nightclub near West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify two persons of interest involved in an altercation at a nightclub near West Palm Beach last month.

The altercation was at Ivy Palm Beach, 106 N. Military Trail, WPB, FL 33409, on June 10 at approximately 2:50 a.m., spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a news releas.

PBSO urges anyone with information to contact Detective Stefany Householder at 561-688-4061, HouseholderS@pbso.org, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or remain ANONYMOUS by downloading PBSO's new app "PBSO" for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the "Know Something – Say Something" feature. Downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

