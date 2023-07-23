Petaon found shot in vehile, hospitalized

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The driver of a vehicle was found shot and taken to a hospital, Jupiter police said Saturday night.

At approximately 7 p.m., officers responded to a shooting incident within a vehicle in the area of Indiantown Road and Daniel’s Way, Chief David E. England said in a news release.

The driver was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

All passengers in the vehicle have been detained and are being questioned regarding this investigation, England said.

No information on the driver and passengers was available.

The agency said this is an ongoing investigation..

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Jupiter Police Department at 561-746-6201.

