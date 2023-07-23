Teen arrested after passenger's firearm fatally struck driver in Jupiter

A teenager was arrested after the passenger's firearm fatally struck the driver on Saturday night, Jupiter police said Sunday morning.

At approximately 7 p.m., officers responded to a shooting incident within a vehicle in the area of Indiantown Road and Daniel’s Way, Chief David E. England said in a news release Saturday night.

Upon further investigation, police said it was determined that a teenage passenger was negligently handling a firearm inside the vehicle when it went off striking the driver.

The driver was taken by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue to St. Mary’s Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The passenger is facing a charge of negligent manslaughter and was taken to to the Juvenile Assessment Center in West Palm Beach. The firearm was recovered and the investigation is still ongoing, police said.

On Saturday, police said all passengers in the vehicle were detained and were being questioned regarding this investigation, England said.

