Teen arrested after passenger's firearm fatally struck driver in Jupiter

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A teenager was arrested after the passenger's firearm fatally struck the driver on Saturday night, Jupiter police said Sunday morning.

At approximately 7 p.m., officers responded to a shooting incident within a vehicle in the area of Indiantown Road and Daniel’s Way, Chief David E. England said in a news release Saturday night.

Upon further investigation, police said it was determined that a teenage passenger was negligently handling a firearm inside the vehicle when it went off striking the driver.

The driver was taken by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue to St. Mary’s Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The passenger is facing a charge of negligent manslaughter and was taken to to the Juvenile Assessment Center in West Palm Beach. The firearm was recovered and the investigation is still ongoing, police said.

On Saturday, police said all passengers in the vehicle were detained and were being questioned regarding this investigation, England said.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Alex Lattergrass started a lawn company and is mowing yards for a good cause.
12-year-old mows lawns free of charge for first responders as part of the ‘50 Yard Challenge’
A woman celebrated her 90th birthday by skydiving in Arizona.
‘I was flying’: Woman celebrates her 90th birthday by skydiving
Stuart business searched by IRS agents
3-year-old driving golf cart hit, kills 7-year-old in Florida
FILE - In this July 1, 2016, file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets rest on a counter at a...
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $820 million after no winner Friday

Latest News

Back-to-school sales tax holiday begins Monday
'Barbie' takes the box office crown and 'Oppenheimer' soars in historic weekend
Protesters unfold and raise a rainbow flag behind Republican presidential candidate Florida...
DeSantis seeks holdings review of Bud Light owner over transgender influencer
Bell tolls for Wisconsin man who wins Hemingway look-alike contest
Persons of interest sought in altercation at nightclub near West Palm Beach