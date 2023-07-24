Car flips on top of car in 3-vehicle crash

A three-vehicle crash in Portland ended with one car on top of another Sunday, but with no one injured, police say.
By FOX 12 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A three-vehicle crash in Oregon ended with one car on top of another Sunday, but with no one injured, police said.

The crash happened Sunday morning in Portland at Northeast Lombard Street and Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Crews needed to extricate a driver from one car.

Police did not say what caused the crash.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Lattergrass started a lawn company and is mowing yards for a good cause.
12-year-old mows lawns free of charge for first responders as part of the ‘50 Yard Challenge’
A woman celebrated her 90th birthday by skydiving in Arizona.
‘I was flying’: Woman celebrates her 90th birthday by skydiving
Stuart business searched by IRS agents
3-year-old driving golf cart hit, kills 7-year-old in Florida
Storm causes minor damage in Fort Pierce

Latest News

A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new...
Elon Musk reveals new black and white X logo to replace Twitter’s blue bird
AMC 34th Street theater reopens after COVID-19 closures, Friday, March 5, 2021, in New York....
AMC scraps plan to charge more for good seats
When officers cut open the cheese, they found seven bundles of cocaine.
Border patrol officers find cocaine hidden inside wheels of cheese
From left, Erika Anderson, 15, is missing from Brookston, Texas. She's believed to be with...
Amber Alert issued for Texas teen