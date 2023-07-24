Florida's back-to-school sales tax holiday starts today

Florida's back-to-school sales tax holiday is underway, and will run for two weeks until Aug. 6.

During the holiday, taxes are not due on clothing, footwear and accessories that cost $100 or less, school supplies that are $50 or less, learning aids, like puzzles, that are $30 or less and personal computers that are $1,500 or less.

Things that are not included are computers and related accessories used for commercial use, rentals or repairs of eligible items or eligible items purchased at a theme park, airports, or hotels.

There will be a second back-to-school sales tax holiday beginning Jan. 1.

 A comprehensive list on what’s included is below:

