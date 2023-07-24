Jury selection begins for brother, sister accused of killing man

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
A Palm Beach County woman and her brother are on trial in the fatal shooting of a Broward County man nearly two years ago.

Jury selection for Sophia Valdez and her brother Luis Valdez began Monday in a Palm Beach County courtroom.

The sister-brother duo is accused of killing Jaytwan McNeal, 23, in September 2021.

McNeal was reported missing Sept. 25, 2021, four days after he was last seen on surveillance video walking away from his apartment complex in Oakland Park.

Judge Howard K. Coates, Jr., oversees jury selection for the trial of Sophia and Luis Valdez on...
Judge Howard K. Coates, Jr., oversees jury selection for the trial of Sophia and Luis Valdez on July 24, 2023.

A tipster later told the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office that McNeal traveled north to Palm Beach County to meet with Sophia Valdez, a longtime friend and schoolmate.

The tipster claimed Valdez's older brother, Luis Valdez, shot and killed McNeal, wrapped his body in a blue tarp, loaded it into Sophia Valdez's car and then discarded it in a dumpster.

The siblings face charges including first-degree murder.

The trial will take place in West Palm Beach.

