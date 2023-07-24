Neglected and abandoned horse population growing, rehab ranch says

Many animal control facilities and rehab ranches are seeing more underweight and starving horses being left behind. (Source: WECT)
By Lauren Schuster and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – The abandoned horse population is growing at an alarming rate, according to a rehab ranch in North Carolina.

Prices for food and medication have doubled or tripled since the pandemic, making it difficult for owners to afford to care for the animals.

Many animal control facilities and rehab ranches are seeing more underweight and starving horses being left behind.

Horton’s Rehab Ranch in southeastern North Carolina focuses on rehabilitating and rehousing horses, but is at full capacity.

Once the horses are strong and healthy again, they are adopted out to a good home, but the ranch said people aren’t buying horses like they used to.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Lattergrass started a lawn company and is mowing yards for a good cause.
12-year-old mows lawns free of charge for first responders as part of the ‘50 Yard Challenge’
A woman celebrated her 90th birthday by skydiving in Arizona.
‘I was flying’: Woman celebrates her 90th birthday by skydiving
Storm causes minor damage in Fort Pierce
Stuart business searched by IRS agents
3-year-old driving golf cart hit, kills 7-year-old in Florida

Latest News

A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new...
Elon Musk reveals new black and white X logo to replace Twitter’s blue bird
Kayak outfitter Jessie Fuentes stands above the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass , Texas, Thursday,...
Texas is using disaster declarations to install buoys and razor wire on the US-Mexico border
Legal experts predict possible Trump January 6th indictment within next 2 weeks
Workers continue to deploy large buoys to be used as a border barrier along the banks of the...
Biden administration sues Texas governor over Rio Grande buoy barrier that’s meant to stop migrants
Authorities continue to work at the home of suspect Rex Heuermann, bottom right, in Massapequa...
Excavator seen digging in backyard of man charged in Gilgo Beach killings