Police ask public for help after woman's remains found in 3 suitcases

Calling it an "isolated incident," police in Delray Beach held a news conference Monday afternoon to share the latest details in the investigation of human remains found in three suitcases.

Authorities said they received a 911 call Friday afternoon regarding a suspicious item in the water along the Intracoastal Waterway near the 1000 block of Palm Trail in Delray Beach.

When officers arrived, they said they found a suitcase with human remains inside.

A short time later, two other suitcases were found also containing human remains at nearby locations along the Intracoastal Waterway at Southeast Seventh Avenue and Casuarina Road.

Late Saturday, Delray Beach police spokesman Ted White said the remains were a woman who is white or Hispanic, middle-aged with brown hair and about 5-foot-4. She may have had tattooed eyebrows and was wearing a floral tank top with a black undershirt and black mid-thigh shorts, White said.

"We are requesting help from the community and anyone that has information in this case," Delray Beach Police Chief Russ Mager said Monday. "No information is too small."

Police said Monday they believe the woman is between the ages of 35-55. They noted that the floral top the woman was wearing is from a Brazilian company.

Sgt. Casey Kelly said they think the remains, which were in the early stages of decomposition, were placed in the water sometime between July 17 and the early morning hours of July 20.

Kelly asked the public to look at surveillance video during this timeframe.

"We asked that you specifically look for unusual vehicles or people and certainly anyone carrying or moving luggage," Kelly said.

The area of interest ranges from the Linton Boulevard Bridge and the north end of the Delray Beach city limits along the Intracoastal Waterway.

At this time, police said they have not learned of any missing persons that fit the description of the deceased woman.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mike Liberta at 561-243-7874.

