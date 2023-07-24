Storm causes minor damage in Fort Pierce

A strong storm with gusty winds — below severe limits — produced some damage in the Fort Pierce area on Sunday afternoon.

The National Weather Service said a storm caused damage at 5:13 p.m. with a tree damaged near Juanita Avenue and minor damage to a recreational vehicle at the Glenn Oaks RV Park.

Larry Misiewicz took photos from Hutchinson Island around the same time that the damage was reported.

Storm passes through Hutchinson Island on Sunday afternoon.

