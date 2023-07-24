Storm causes minor damage in Fort Pierce
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A strong storm with gusty winds — below severe limits — produced some damage in the Fort Pierce area on Sunday afternoon.
The National Weather Service said a storm caused damage at 5:13 p.m. with a tree damaged near Juanita Avenue and minor damage to a recreational vehicle at the Glenn Oaks RV Park.
Larry Misiewicz took photos from Hutchinson Island around the same time that the damage was reported.
