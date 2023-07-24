System in Atlantic Ocean could affect Florida, forecasters say

The National Hurricane Center is still monitoring a system in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean that will bring increased rain chances to Florida and other parts of the southeastern U.S. later this week.

Forecasters said at 2 p.m. Tuesday that the weak trough of low pressure is located a few hundred miles south, southwest of Bermuda.

Significant development of this system appears unlikely while it moves west-northwestward toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the next several days.

The chance of tropical formation chance through the next 48 hours is low at nearly 0%, but through the next seven days, it is 10%.

Second Tropical Wave

A second tropical wave located over the southeastern Caribbean Sea is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms with some locally heavy rains over portions of the adjacent land areas.

The National Hurricane Center said the development of this system is not expected while it continues to move rapidly westward over the Caribbean during the next few days.

Tropical cyclone formation chance for this system is 10% over the next seven days.

Third Tropical Wave

A third tropical wave is located south of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Some development of this system is possible later this week and into the weekend while it moves westward to west-northwestward over the tropical Atlantic.

Tropical cyclone formation chance for this system is 20% over the next seven days.

