Women who fish are happier, study finds

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT
A recent study by TakeMeFishing.org found women who fish are happier.

Alex Zacharias isn't surprised. On a whim about five years ago, she went fishing with a friend and hasn't stopped since.

"I caught a huge (fish) and I was like, oh I'm hooked," Zacharias said.

The study of about 1,000 women found 1 in 4 say recreational fishing improves their mood, helps to manage stress, and gives them peace.

"You're focused on being out there on the water trying to fish. You really can't focus on anything else, if you have other things on your mind, sometimes those just go away." said Rachel Piacenza with TakeMeFishing.org.

Zacharias turned her passion into a platform for other amateur female fishers to share their adventures. Her Instagram page @bassthumb_babes has amassed more than 8,000 followers.

Many women agree the benefits of fishing for fun extend beyond happiness. The study found those who take up the hobby once primarily dominated by men, tend to develop perseverance, patience and grit, to tackle other areas of life with confidence.

