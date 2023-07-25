Back to School Drive for Belle Glade Students this Wednesday, July 26

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (WFLX) -Steinger, Greene & Feiner partners with Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Foundation to empower Belle Glade students with free backpacks and school supplies for the 2024 school year. Supplies needed include erasers, highlighters, calculators, scissors, markers, folders, and other miscellaneous school supplies. The back to school supply drive will take place Wednesday, July 26 at Lake Shore Middle School located at 425 W Canal St. N in Belle Glade, FL. For more information, visit www.InjuryLawyers.com and http://www.pbcsf.org/mission/index.html

