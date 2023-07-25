Former Dwyer, FSU star joins Seminoles coaching staff

Florida State tight end Nick O'Leary, right, drags Clemson corner back Mackensie Alexander to...
Florida State tight end Nick O'Leary, right, drags Clemson corner back Mackensie Alexander to the 1-yard line in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 20, 2014. Florida State won 23-17 in overtime. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Former Florida State tight end and Palm Beach County native Nick O'Leary has joined the Seminoles coaching staff for the 2023 season.

O'Leary, whose hiring was confirmed in the team's newly released 2023 media guide, helped the Seminoles win their last national championship during the 2013 season and won the 2014 John Mackey Award, presented to the nation's top tight end.

The school's only Mackey Award winner is listed as a student assistant coach for the offense under head coach Mike Norvell.

Florida State tight end Nick O'Leary catches one of two passes in the end zone for a touchdown...
Florida State tight end Nick O'Leary catches one of two passes in the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter against Florida, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2014, in Tallahassee, Fla.

O'Leary amassed 1,591 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns for the Seminoles from 2011-14.

A sixth-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in the 2015 NFL Draft, O'Leary spent five seasons with the Bills, Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars. He signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 but was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list and retired before the season began.

Before starring for the Seminoles, O'Leary was a standout player at William T. Dwyer Community High School in Palm Beach Gardens, leading the Panthers to a state title in 2009. He is the grandson of golf legend Jack Nicklaus.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

System in Atlantic Ocean could affect Florida, forecasters say
Storm causes minor damage in Fort Pierce
Cocaine worth $1.1 million found by boater in Florida Keys
Alex Lattergrass started a lawn company and is mowing yards for a good cause.
12-year-old mows lawns free of charge for first responders as part of the ‘50 Yard Challenge’
A woman celebrated her 90th birthday by skydiving in Arizona.
‘I was flying’: Woman celebrates her 90th birthday by skydiving

Latest News

High temperatures should drop a bit closer to average. Low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday, then...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: July 25, 2023
PBSO: Principal, staffers at Palm Beach Central failed to report sexual abuse
West Palm Beach Commission ends negotiations with marina developer
Teen, 19, faces 62 charges in burglary of 6 vehicles