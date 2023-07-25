Former Dwyer, FSU star joins Seminoles coaching staff

Former Florida State tight end and Palm Beach County native Nick O'Leary has joined the Seminoles coaching staff for the 2023 season.

O'Leary, whose hiring was confirmed in the team's newly released 2023 media guide, helped the Seminoles win their last national championship during the 2013 season and won the 2014 John Mackey Award, presented to the nation's top tight end.

The school's only Mackey Award winner is listed as a student assistant coach for the offense under head coach Mike Norvell.

Florida State tight end Nick O'Leary catches one of two passes in the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter against Florida, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2014, in Tallahassee, Fla.

O'Leary amassed 1,591 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns for the Seminoles from 2011-14.

A sixth-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in the 2015 NFL Draft, O'Leary spent five seasons with the Bills, Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars. He signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 but was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list and retired before the season began.

Before starring for the Seminoles, O'Leary was a standout player at William T. Dwyer Community High School in Palm Beach Gardens, leading the Panthers to a state title in 2009. He is the grandson of golf legend Jack Nicklaus.

