FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: July 25, 2023

High temperatures should drop a bit closer to average. Low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday, then around 90 to end the week. Low rain chances through Wednesday.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - High pressure is building to our east, which will bring us persistent easterly winds.

By Thursday, deep moisture increases as a tropical wave approaches the southeast. Rain chances up to 60%.

They stay high through Saturday, then drop some to end the weekend on Sunday.

In the tropics, there are two tropical waves in the Atlantic. Both have a low chance of development for now.

One stays way to our south. But the second will approach the southeast coast and could increase our rain chances on Thursday.

