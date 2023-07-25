Kindergarten teacher named among 20 winners of Norwegian Giving Joy contest

A kindergarten teacher at Waters Edge Elementary west of Boca Raton has been named among 20 winners of the fourth annual Norwegian Giving Joy contest.

Jacqueline Torrero, who has taught kindergarten in Palm Beach County for 33 years, has been awarded a free seven-day cruise for two in sailings through 2024 in the United States and Canada from Norwegian Cruise Libe. Teachers were honored for their "hard work and relentless dedication," according to a news release.

NCL’s beverage partner, Coca-Cola, donated roundtrip airfare from within the continental United States for each winner and their guest.

"As her colleague and friend for the past 23 years, she has inspired me and others to be the educators we are today," according to a post about Torrero. "Her passion, creativity, and innovative ways for teaching her students is evident when you walk into her classroom. Her students are always engaged in hands-on activities which inspires them to be out of the box thinkers and lifelong learners.

"She puts in endless hours each day preparing lessons that meet the diverse needs of the students in her class. Ms. Torrero’s motivation and love for all of her students each and every day make her the Kindergarten teacher everyone in the community wants. I totally agree, I would want her to be my child’s teacher too!"

Norwegian’s 2023 Giving Joy contest drew support for more than 3,400 teachers across the U.S. and Canada, and garnered hundreds of thousands of votes. The three grand prize winners were invited to attend the exclusive four-day christening voyage for Norwegian Viva.

Norwegian’s Giving Joy contest has donated more than $350,000 to local schools and teachers with the support of its brand partners.

"On behalf of all of us at Norwegian Cruise Line, we congratulate this year’s winners and nominees who have gone above and beyond to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to their calling as educators, and in doing so have left a lasting positive impact on their students, schools and broader communities," David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line, said in a news release. "We look forward to welcoming this year’s winners aboard for a well-deserved cruise vacation."

Scripps Only Content 2023