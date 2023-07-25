Mustard Skittles are now a thing, yes really

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(CNN) – A new flavor is joining the Skittles’ rainbow.

The collaboration is in celebration of National Mustard Day on Aug. 5.

Unfortunately, or fortunately, the new Skittle will only be available at French’s “Mustard Mobile” in select cities.

It’s making stops in Atlanta on July 31, Washington, D.C. on Aug. 2 and New York on Aug. 5.

Fans can also enter an online sweepstakes for a chance to win a package of the mustard-flavored Skittles.

