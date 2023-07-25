Teen, 19, faces 62 charges in burglary of 6 vehicles in Port St. Lucie

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
A 19-year-old who recently moved from Broward County to Port St. Lucie is facing 62 charges involving stolen property from six vehicles, police said Monday.

Ke’Shaun Benjamin burglarized vehicles in early June in the area of Southeast Lennard Road and Southeast Grand Drive, police said.

The charges include burglary, possession of stolen credit cards, fraud and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

"Benjamin must have been unaware that our Criminal Investigations Division fetectives relentlessly investigate and follow up on all investigate leads," the police department posted on Twitter.. "This led to a search warrant executed by the PSLPD SWAT Team at his house where a large amount of stolen credit cards, identification cards and electronic devices were recovered from burglaries he committed in Port St. Lucie and Broward County."

Benjamin was taken into custody last week and is at the St. Lucie County Jail in lieu of $325,000 bond.

