Boaters spot pod of orcas off the Florida Keys

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Boaters stumbled across an unusual sight off the coast of the Florida Keys on Saturday — a pod of orcas.

A weekend fishing trip turned into one for the ages for a group of friends in the waters off Key Largo.

"Your eyes had to kind of adjust at first, you know. It was absolutely insane," boater Mike Slaughter said. "We were out in the Florida Straits and saw a bunch of birds in the distance and went over there, and it was a pod of maybe six or seven orcas."

Boater Mike Slaughter describes the excitement of spotting the pod of orcas off the Florida Keys.
Boater Mike Slaughter describes the excitement of spotting the pod of orcas off the Florida Keys.

He said it happened Saturday at about 9:30 a.m. in waters about 1,800 feet deep.

The orcas weren't just hanging out but having breakfast.

"At one point one of the orcas came out of the water and had a huge piece of meat in his mouth," Slaughter said. "You could smell it. It was really cool."

Marine biologist Gerard Loisel explains the rarity of seeing orcas in the Florida Keys since...
Marine biologist Gerard Loisel explains the rarity of seeing orcas in the Florida Keys since they are typically found in colder waters.

He said the orcas weren't small by any means.

"Our boat is 37 feet, and one of them was more than the length of the boat and as big around as the boat," he said. "It was definitely intimidating."

Marine biologist Gerard Loisel weighed in on just how unique this encounter was.

"It's not like it never happens, but it's rare, especially down this far," Loisel said. "They prefer colder waters so it's unusual for them to occur this far south, but it's happened before."

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

System in Atlantic Ocean could affect Florida, forecasters say
A woman celebrated her 90th birthday by skydiving in Arizona.
‘I was flying’: Woman celebrates her 90th birthday by skydiving
PBSO: Principal, staffers at Palm Beach Central failed to report sexual abuse
West Palm Beach Commission ends negotiations with marina developer
Alex Lattergrass started a lawn company and is mowing yards for a good cause.
12-year-old mows lawns free of charge for first responders as part of the ‘50 Yard Challenge’

Latest News

Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs during the Italian State RAI TV program "Che Tempo che...
'Nothing Compares 2 U' singer Sinead O'Connor dies at 56
Deputies seek to identify woman, man in wallet thefts in Palm Beach County
Miami-Dade police director remains hospitalized in stable condition
Keeping your dog safe from extreme heat