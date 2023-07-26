Deputies seek to identify woman, man in wallet thefts in Palm Beach County

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman and man responsible for stealing wallets from people at two department stores.

Deputies said the unidentified female went to the Walmart in the 4300 block of Belvedere Road in West Palm Beach on July 18. Deputies said she took a wallet out of a victim's purse and left the store in a Chevy Traverse.

Wallet thefts July 2023 Palm Beach County.jpg

On Sunday, the unidentified man and woman went to the Walmart on the 9900 block of Belvedere Road in Royal Palm Beach and worked together to steal a wallet out of a victim’s purse.

Later that day, the duo went to the Target on the 10200 block of Hagen Ranch Road in Boynton Beach and stole a wallet and a purple iPhone 13 out of a victim's purse.

All of the victims' credit cards were used at various stores at, or near, at the Mall at Wellington Green, deputies said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2023