Driver dies after losing control of car near Atlantis, Lake Worth Beach

Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT
A 44-year-old Palm Springs man died in a one-car crash on Tuesday night near Atlantis and Lake Worth Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Personnel responded at 5:33 p.m. to the crash at Malaleuca Lane and Mathis Street, according to a PBSO crash report.

Julio E. Capriel Ramos was driving a 200 Lincoln LS westbound in Malaleuca in lane 1 and for unknown reasons lost control and rotated counter-clockwise 180 degrees while running south off of the roadway.

The vehicles crossed the eastbound lanes, overtook the curb, struck a standing tree, a concrete fence support and came to rest.

Ramos was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach and later died.

