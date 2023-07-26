Floofy Fitness keeping dogs cool and fit at the same time

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Lauren Koile’s office in on wheels, her clients on all fours.

And her business is called, Floofy Fitness.

“Floofy Fitness is a mobile climate controlled dog gym," Koile said, “and it’s completely insulated, so when it’s 90 degrees out here it’s 68 degrees in the van.”

Perfect conditions for pets like Paxton to go full tilt. Especially considering Palm Beach County just broke a 22-day streak of heat advisories, meaning the heat index was greater than 105 degrees. Dog mom Debbie Rabin said that’s not great news for dogs who need to get outside.

Floofy Fitness owner Lauren Koile explains how the mobile gym remains cool even with the...
Floofy Fitness owner Lauren Koile explains how the mobile gym remains cool even with the temperature outside is hot.

“He’s a got a ton of energy and demands all my attention,” Rabin said.

All those needs in an unforgiving environment.

“Hot can’t even cover it to be honest with you,” Koile said. “You walk outside to get your mail and before the sun even comes up it’s already 90 something degrees. The sun at noon it’s like 104. It’s unbearable, it really is. It’s like an oven.”

Debbie Rabin dog mom July 2023 .png
Debbie Rabin dog mom July 2023 .png

Rabin said without the exercise he needs, Paxton isn’t the same dog.

“He was getting sad, fat, out of shape, I definitely feel like with this heat and air condition," Rabin said."It mentally stimulates him, so when he comes in, he’s tired, he lays on the cold tile and he crashes for a couple of hours.”

All good signs, Floofy Fitness is working.

“He’s calmer and happier,” agreed Koile, “and he just seems like a happy dog. He’s a good boy.”

For more information, click here.

