FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: July 26, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - High pressure is dominating to our east, which will bring us easterly winds and low rain chances on Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the low 90s.

By Thursday, deep moisture increases as a tropical wave approaches the southeast. Rain chances up to 70%. Some of the rain could be heavy and we will have to watch for flooding.

High temperatures will drop into the 80s with the extra clouds and rain around.

Scattered storms on Friday as well. Chance of rain at 50%. Highs around 90.

Drier air moves in behind the tropical wave for the weekend. 30% chance of rain. Highs 91.

We start next week with warm temperatures Highs 92. 40% of rain. The sea breeze takes storms inland later in the day.

In the tropics, a tropical wave near the Cabo Verde Islands has a 30% chance of development.

