Get Savvy in :60 - Valencia at Riverland in Port St. Lucie
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WFLX) -Valencia at Riverland is a 55+ community in Port St. Lucie, Florida. The community offers daily activities, sports, classes, and more!
A few lifestyle features you’ll find at Valencia at Riverland are:
- A social life full of fitness, sports, arts, culture and entertainment
- Residents from diverse backgrounds with activities and events that are designed to appeal to many different interests
- Hundreds of clubs covering endless topics
- Over 100,000 sq. ft. of amenities to support the lifestyle programs
To learn more about this 55+ community, visit RiverlandValencia.com.
