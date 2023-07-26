Get Savvy in :60 - Valencia at Riverland in Port St. Lucie

Daily activities, classes, sports, and more!
By Kate Monahan
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WFLX) -Valencia at Riverland is a 55+ community in Port St. Lucie, Florida. The community offers daily activities, sports, classes, and more!

A few lifestyle features you’ll find at Valencia at Riverland are:

  • A social life full of fitness, sports, arts, culture and entertainment
  • Residents from diverse backgrounds with activities and events that are designed to appeal to many different interests
  • Hundreds of clubs covering endless topics
  • Over 100,000 sq. ft. of amenities to support the lifestyle programs

To learn more about this 55+ community, visit RiverlandValencia.com.

