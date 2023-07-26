How to keep your dog safe from extreme heat

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The dog days of summer have been brutal in South Florida.

There has been a heat advisory every day since July 4. Wednesday, that heat advisory streak finally ends after 22 days.

It’s been so hot outside you may have been worried about keeping your dog cool when going on your daily walk.

Dr. Brittany Kephart of Big Dog Ranch Rescue said you can tell if your dog is too hot or exhausted if they are panting, long tongue that curls more than normal, ears are hot, not wanting to walk.

Dog Extreme Heat Tips from Big Dog Ranch Rescue

  • Watch for hot pavement. Use your foot or your hand to see if the heat is tolerable to you
  • Walk you dogs in the cooler early morning or later evening hours
  • Keep walks short, less than 10 minutes (watch for signs of exhaustion)
  • Use dog booties to help protect paws
  • Prevent sunburns. Dogs that have white underbellies or white haired are at more of a risk. There are sunscreens but follow the directions
  • Create dairy-free "pupsicles." You can take a Dixie cup and freeze a couple of treats in water
  • To help make sure your dog is getting all the water it needs wet dry dog food
  • Do not leave your pet in a car alone even if the car is running with its AC on
  • Make sure if they can't be outside because of the heat that they are getting some kind of mental or physical stimulation

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

System in Atlantic Ocean could affect Florida, forecasters say
A woman celebrated her 90th birthday by skydiving in Arizona.
‘I was flying’: Woman celebrates her 90th birthday by skydiving
PBSO: Principal, staffers at Palm Beach Central failed to report sexual abuse
West Palm Beach Commission ends negotiations with marina developer
Alex Lattergrass started a lawn company and is mowing yards for a good cause.
12-year-old mows lawns free of charge for first responders as part of the ‘50 Yard Challenge’

Latest News

High pressure is dominating to our east, which will bring us easterly winds and low rain...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: July 26, 2023
High pressure is dominating to our east, which will bring us easterly winds and low rain...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: July 26, 2023
'Operation Kandy Krush' nets 68K packages of hemp extract products aimed at kids
Therapist calls failing to report alleged sexual abuse 'a nightmare'