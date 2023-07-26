Police release artist rendering of victim after human remains found

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Police in Delray Beach on Wednesday released a composite sketch of what the woman, whose remains were found last week in three suitcases floating in the Intracoastal Waterway, may have looked like.

Investigators are still seeking to identify the woman, who was wearing a floral top made by a Brazilian company called Betzabe.

They also provided photographs of two pieces of luggage that the victim's body was found in. The first was a purple Palm Springs Ricardo Beverly Hills bag. The second was a green and black polka dot Charlie Sport bag.

The artist rendition contained a full-body sketch that had similar clothing to what the victim was found wearing.

"It's important for the public to know that these reconstructed images are not an exact likeness of the victim or her clothing and are simply the interpretation of the artist," Delray Beach police Sgt. Casey Kelly said.

Police are once again asking for the public's help with reviewing video surveillance cameras along the Intracoastal Waterway from July 17-20.

All tips and information should be directed to Detective Mike Liberta at 561-243-7874.

"If you saw something or have any information about this case, please contact us," Kelly said. "No bit of information is too small."

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

System in Atlantic Ocean could affect Florida, forecasters say
Colby had a mail truck theme for his 2nd birthday. His favorite postal worker gifted him a mail...
Postal workers give mail-obsessed toddler his dream birthday
A woman celebrated her 90th birthday by skydiving in Arizona.
‘I was flying’: Woman celebrates her 90th birthday by skydiving
PBSO: Principal, staffers at Palm Beach Central failed to report sexual abuse
New Margaritaville hotel proposed for Riviera Beach

Latest News

Fort Pierce police release latest preparations for Trump trial
Who killed Jordan Foreman in 2013?
Riviera Beach employees' Social Security information mistakenly released
Inflation remains high in South Florida as interest rates rise again